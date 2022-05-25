Hometown Local
7@four previews Hope Center Block Party

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hope Center in Roanoke, an independent community center, will host a block party for the community this Saturday.

There will be live music from some Roanoke artists along with food, kids’ activities and more.

The event runs from 3 to 7 p.m. and is free, but donations are welcome.

Watch the video to see Alicia from The Hope Center preview the event, and click here for more information.

