7@four previews Hope Center Block Party

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hope Center in Roanoke, an independent community center, will host a block party for the community this Saturday.

There will be live music from some Roanoke artists along with food, kids’ activities and more.

The event runs from 3 to 7 p.m. and is free, but donations are welcome.

Watch the video to see Alicia from The Hope Center preview the event, and click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.