Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Damp today with more rain likely Thursday and Friday

Showers and storms end the work week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Clouds hang tough today
  • Next front brings showers & storms Thursday evening into Friday
  • We’ll see more sunshine Memorial Day weekend

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is likely the driest day of the week with high pressure briefly building in. We’ll remain cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s, but we’ll continue to see a good amount of clouds. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out in spots, but most stay fairly dry. This should be okay for outdoor graduations.

Mostly cloudy, but fairly dry.
Mostly cloudy, but fairly dry.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

The day begins with some pockets of sunshine. This helps temperatures return to the low and middle 70s. Our next cold front will approach the region by Thursday evening with a line of showers and storms ahead of it. Depending on how much sun we see, the storms may end up being a bit on the stronger side.

LIVE WEATHER STREAM

THURSDAY NIGHT - FRIDAY

Our next strong, slow-moving cold front will likely bring more numerous storms with pockets of heavy rain Thursday evening into Friday. Since the ground is already saturated from the rain earlier this week, localized flooding could become more of a concern. An additional 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain is possible according to several models.

Showers and storms return as we end the work week.
Showers and storms return as we end the work week.(WDBJ Weather)

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

There’s still some uncertainty in regards to a totally dry weekend. Showers and storms could be scattered throughout the mid-Atlantic this weekend should the upper-low linger as models suggest. However, if the low moves away faster, then rain chances might be lower. We’ll have more confidence as the week goes on. Temperatures warm to the low 80s.

We'll see more sunshine this weekend with a few pop-up thunderstorms.
We'll see more sunshine this weekend with a few pop-up thunderstorms.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Employee at Mexican restaurant infected with hepatitis; vaccine offered to diners
Traffic on 581.
Tractor-trailer driver arrested after crash on I-81
WDBJ7 photo
Robbery and bomb threat investigated at Daleville Kroger
Mostly cloudy, but fairly dry.
Cool, damp Wednesday ahead of another strong cold front

Latest News

Mostly cloudy, but fairly dry.
Cool, damp Wednesday ahead of another strong cold front
Another round of heavy rain is likely to fall Thursday into Friday.
Tuesday, May 24 - Evening Outlook
Cloudy skies stick around for much of this week.
Tuesday, May 24 Midday FastCast
Our steady rain continues to exit as clouds hang tough.
Tuesday, May 24 Morning FastCast