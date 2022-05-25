Damp today with more rain likely Thursday and Friday

Clouds hang tough today

Next front brings showers & storms Thursday evening into Friday

We’ll see more sunshine Memorial Day weekend

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is likely the driest day of the week with high pressure briefly building in. We’ll remain cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s, but we’ll continue to see a good amount of clouds. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out in spots, but most stay fairly dry. This should be okay for outdoor graduations.

Mostly cloudy, but fairly dry. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

The day begins with some pockets of sunshine. This helps temperatures return to the low and middle 70s. Our next cold front will approach the region by Thursday evening with a line of showers and storms ahead of it. Depending on how much sun we see, the storms may end up being a bit on the stronger side.

THURSDAY NIGHT - FRIDAY

Our next strong, slow-moving cold front will likely bring more numerous storms with pockets of heavy rain Thursday evening into Friday. Since the ground is already saturated from the rain earlier this week, localized flooding could become more of a concern. An additional 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain is possible according to several models.

Showers and storms return as we end the work week. (WDBJ Weather)

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

There’s still some uncertainty in regards to a totally dry weekend. Showers and storms could be scattered throughout the mid-Atlantic this weekend should the upper-low linger as models suggest. However, if the low moves away faster, then rain chances might be lower. We’ll have more confidence as the week goes on. Temperatures warm to the low 80s.

We'll see more sunshine this weekend with a few pop-up thunderstorms. (WDBJ Weather)

