EARLY YEARS: Simplifed offers online feeding and formula support for new parents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -”We started Simplifed to allow every family to feel good about feeding their baby, and during this time of insane anxiety and stress, we want to be a supportive service for them,” says Simplifed founder Andrea Ippolito.

Andrea Ippolito is a mom herself, who understands how stressful it can be feeding your baby.

She started the online service Simplifed three years ago.

“I’m a formula feeding mom myself, run this baby feeding support company, and there’s nothing more stressful than feeding your baby, it’s why we started Simplifed.

Simplifed serves as a resource to help new moms trade information about formula supplies.

That’s especially helpful with the current shortage.

“And we’re also sharing tons of resources right now . There’s a bunch of formula exchanges that are out there. Places that you can go to work with parents who might have extra formula. So, we work with families to design a plan that works for them,” says Ippolito.

No matter how you feed your baby- or what kind of health plan you have- you can go to Simplifed to sign up for a free consultation.

“So, our services right now we’re offering free appointment and free baby feeding classes, because we know parents are struggling right now,” says Ippolito.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.