Nelson County hopes to begin new drug court next year

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A program designed to help people get on a path to a better life is heading to Nelson County.

Drug court helps non-violent offenders get to sobriety through months-long treatment.

“We wanna lay the foundation for the rest of their lives so when our participants leave our program they have the support system they need to be sober, contributing members of society,” said Will Flory, assistant commonwealth’s attorney.

Flory told WDBJ7 this is something they’ve wanted to have in Nelson for years.

It wasn’t until recent approval by the Virginia Supreme Court that they got the okay for the program, but that’s just a first step.

“We’ve got to hire staff and that’s gonna be the biggest challenge for us is finding the funding to hire staff to run the program, so the Supreme Court approval is very exciting, but it’s just the first step in the process of establishing our drug court here,” said Flory.

Those who go into the program will spend typically over a year going through treatment. The process requires strict changes and accountability, but Flory says it pays off in the end.

“That’s the sign of success for us is that we don’t see those folks again and we don’t have to prosecute them further,” said Flory.

According to Daniel Rutherford, commonwealth’s attorney, seizures of various drugs have risen over 600% since 2010. He hopes the implementation of the program will free up more resources to prosecute people who bring drugs into the community.

The plan now is to have their first drug court participants start next year. Those who complete the program may have charges reduced or dismissed.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.