Priddy announces for Roanoke special election

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A June primary will decide the three Democrats who will run for full terms on Roanoke City Council in November.

But there’s another council seat that will also be on the ballot.

Wednesday afternoon, Luke Priddy announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination for the special election that will fill the unexpired term of former council member Robert Jeffrey.

Priddy is the Chief of Staff for Sen. John Edwards, and he currently serves as Chair of the Roanoke City Democratic Committee.

Edwards attended the announcement along with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, Roanoke City Council Member Joe Cobb and Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash.

“I’m running to increase access to city services. I’m running to improve public safety. And I’m running to invest in Roanoke and the region,” Priddy told supporters, “but most importantly I’m running to serve you.”

Priddy announced his campaign at the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

Roanoke Democrats will choose their nominee for the special election at a mass meeting June 11.

