Virginia leaders issue statements on Texas school shooting
Virginia leaders issued statements after the tragic elementary school shooting in Texas:
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R):
Suzanne and I are devastated at the incomprehensible and tragic news out of Texas. We are praying for the community of Uvalde and the families who lost their children and loved ones to this senseless attack. https://t.co/X78L4NvAA1— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 25, 2022
Morgan Griffith (R-9):
I am sorry to learn of the heartbreaking events in Uvalde. Any shooting is tragic, but targeting children is an absolutely horrific crime.— Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) May 25, 2022
I am driving up to DC now, and each time I hear more the grievous toll goes up & up. My thoughts are with the victims & their loved ones.
Tim Kaine (D-VA):
We have a deep sickness in this country. We cannot accept it as normal. I’m not going to stop pushing for legislation to make our communities safer. https://t.co/4Y6kavXj6d— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 24, 2022
Mark Warner (D-VA):
My heart is with all those affected by the shooting in Uvalde. There are no words to express the magnitude of this tragedy. Gun violence is taking far too many lives. Congress must act.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 24, 2022
Ben Cline (R-6)
I am heartbroken at the tragic news out of Texas last night. We are united as a Nation in our grief for those loved ones lost, and Elizabeth and I continue to pray for the children, teachers, parents, and entire Uvalde community impacted by this evil act.— Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) May 25, 2022
