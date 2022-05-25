Hometown Local
WDBJ reporter, editor win regional Murrow Award for health podcast

RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award 2022 Logo
RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award 2022 Logo(RTDNA)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s Hometown Stories podcast series.

Click here to see all the regional winners. Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of the competition.

Congratulations, Leanna and Ben! (Seen here celebrating last year’s award)

WDBJ7 2021 Murrow Award, presented to reporter Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy
WDBJ7 2021 Murrow Award, presented to reporter Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy(WDBJ7)

