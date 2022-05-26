Hometown Local
7@four urges boating safety

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With summer coming, so are beach and lake trips for many families.

With this being National Boating Safety Week, we brought in experts from Smith Mountain Lake, captains Rick and Nancy Ellett with Sea Tow, to fill us in on some safety tips.

Watch the video to see the safety segment and click here for more information about boating safety.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office prepares for summer season on Smith Mountain Lake

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

