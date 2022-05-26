Hometown Local
Blue Ridge Women’s Center hosting drive-thru formula giveaway

The Blue Ridge Women's Center is giving away free Similac Advanced formula to families in need.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since Tuesday, the Blue Ridge Women’s Center has been offering free baby formula to families in need through a drive-thru service at its Williamson Road location.

“We were gifted two pallets of formula from the Rescue Mission and not too long after that is when we started seeing these formula shortages,” said Ann Russell, president and CEO.

Russell said usually they would keep the formula for the mom’s in their parenting program, but knew there were families in need across the Roanoke community. They are now helping those families, while also sharing information about the services they have to offer.

“When we were given this formula, we felt like we just have to be able to let the community know here we are, this is what we’re doing, and we’re giving them information about the services we provide here so that if they need us in the future, they’ll have that as well.”

The Blue Ridge Women’s Center will be continuing to give away the formula, while supplies last, at a drive-thru event on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, you can head to the organization’s website here.

