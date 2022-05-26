Boy reported missing from Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a 10-year-old boy reported missing after he left his home.

The boy is described as white with blonde hair and red glasses. He is shorter than five feet tall and weighs about 64 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wearing camo pants and a long-sleeve reddish t-shirt. No name or photo have been released.

He was last reported seen in the 1100 block of Oak Ridge Farm Road in the Moneta area of Bedford County.

If you see a child matching that description, you’re asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or by dialing 911.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.