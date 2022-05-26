Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Boy reported missing from Bedford County

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a 10-year-old boy reported missing after he left his home.

The boy is described as white with blonde hair and red glasses. He is shorter than five feet tall and weighs about 64 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wearing camo pants and a long-sleeve reddish t-shirt. No name or photo have been released.

He was last reported seen in the 1100 block of Oak Ridge Farm Road in the Moneta area of Bedford County.

If you see a child matching that description, you’re asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or by dialing 911.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee at Mexican restaurant infected with hepatitis; vaccine offered to diners
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Areas of flooding possible.
Pockets of heavy rain move in late Thursday and Friday
Some snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter have been recalled.
Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled

Latest News

Isimemen David Etute with his defense team in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg...
Murder suspect testifies in alleged sex-related killing trial
Red fox
Rabid fox found in Galax
monkeypox
First presumed Monkeypox case found in Virginia
Blacksburg Police Detective Ryan Hite, left, is questioned by Defense Attorney Jimmy Turk,...
Isi Etute Trial-Day 2