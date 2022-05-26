Deputies respond to suspect barricaded in Henry County home

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday night as Henry County deputies attempted to execute an arrest warrant, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to the Grassy Creek Road area around 7:30 p.m., Sheriff Lane Perry said.

Ronald Edwards Jr. is wanted on drug charges and was spotted in the area before barricading himself inside a home, Perry said.

Deputies have received a search warrant and plan to execute it, Perry said.

Authorities said they have had some contact with Edwards and are working with his family.

