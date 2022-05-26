Hometown Local
Deputies respond to suspect barricaded in Henry County home

Ronald Edwards Jr
Ronald Edwards Jr(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday night as Henry County deputies attempted to execute an arrest warrant, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to the Grassy Creek Road area around 7:30 p.m., Sheriff Lane Perry said.

Ronald Edwards Jr. is wanted on drug charges and was spotted in the area before barricading himself inside a home, Perry said.

Deputies have received a search warrant and plan to execute it, Perry said.

Authorities said they have had some contact with Edwards and are working with his family.

