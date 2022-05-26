Green for Life Environmental announces opening of Cloverdale Citizen Convenience Center

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County announced Thursday that Green for Life Environmental will open its Cloverdale Citizen Convenience Center on June 1st.

GFL’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rates to be charged for disposal of waste material at GFL / County Waste Transfer Station and Convenience Centers can be found below:

· $65 per ton, for under 2,000 lbs. then prorated at $65.00 per ton, greater than 1 ton, for any residential, construction, and/or industrial waste.

· $10 per pickup truckload, if less than 500 pounds to be disposed of.

· $5 per passenger carload, if less than 80 pounds to be disposed of.

· $3 per passenger car tire.

· $10 per truck and tractor tire.

· $5.25 per each appliance/white goods

· $22.00 per month for curbside trash collection – Please contact the waste hauler in your area.

· Recycling will be free.

GFL will accept credit cards and checks for payment, but cash won’t be accepted.

For information contact GFL at 540-992-6000 or by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.