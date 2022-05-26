Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Green for Life Environmental announces opening of Cloverdale Citizen Convenience Center

GFL warehouse.
GFL warehouse.(Botetourt County)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County announced Thursday that Green for Life Environmental will open its Cloverdale Citizen Convenience Center on June 1st.

GFL’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rates to be charged for disposal of waste material at GFL / County Waste Transfer Station and Convenience Centers can be found below:

· $65 per ton, for under 2,000 lbs. then prorated at $65.00 per ton, greater than 1 ton, for any residential, construction, and/or industrial waste.

· $10 per pickup truckload, if less than 500 pounds to be disposed of.

· $5 per passenger carload, if less than 80 pounds to be disposed of.

· $3 per passenger car tire.

· $10 per truck and tractor tire.

· $5.25 per each appliance/white goods

· $22.00 per month for curbside trash collection – Please contact the waste hauler in your area.

· Recycling will be free.

GFL will accept credit cards and checks for payment, but cash won’t be accepted.

For information contact GFL at 540-992-6000 or by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee at Mexican restaurant infected with hepatitis; vaccine offered to diners
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Areas of flooding possible.
Pockets of heavy rain move in late Thursday and Friday
Some snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter have been recalled.
Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled

Latest News

Virginia Department of Health
First presumed Monkeypox case found in Virginia
Blacksburg Police Detective Ryan Hite, left, is questioned by Defense Attorney Jimmy Turk,...
Isi Etute Trial-Day 2
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Percentage of positive COVID tests up slightly in Virginia
Slow-moving front pushes through our area tonight through Friday.
Thursday, May 26 Evening FastCast