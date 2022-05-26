Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Health director provides update on Hepatitis A outbreak

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts provided an update on the current Hepatitis A outbreak this week, as health officials continued to offer vaccines in the Roanoke Valley.

Since January, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said 58 cases of Hepatitis A have been reported in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. She said about 80% of those individuals have substance use disorder, and the majority of that group use injection drugs.

Morrow said the recent cases involving employees at two local restaurants carry a low risk of exposure.

“In both of the situations, we think the risk of exposure is low, but we also feel that we need to empower people to make the best decisions for themselves just as with COVID,” Morrow said during a teleconference with reporters. “And in this situation, low risk of exposure, it’s a vaccine-preventable disease. We encourage people to get vaccinated.”

The Roanoke Health Department is offering vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis Friday morning from 8:30 to 11:30, and Friday afternoon from 1 to 4.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee at Mexican restaurant infected with hepatitis; vaccine offered to diners
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Areas of flooding possible.
Heavy rain plus isolated severe storm chance Thursday night
Some snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter have been recalled.
Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled

Latest News

Hepatitis A Update
Hepatitis A Update
Summer Meal Program
Sites set for Lynchburg summer meal program for children
Red fox
Rabid fox found in Galax
monkeypox
First presumed Monkeypox case found in Virginia