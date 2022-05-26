Health director provides update on Hepatitis A outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts provided an update on the current Hepatitis A outbreak this week, as health officials continued to offer vaccines in the Roanoke Valley.

Since January, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said 58 cases of Hepatitis A have been reported in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. She said about 80% of those individuals have substance use disorder, and the majority of that group use injection drugs.

Morrow said the recent cases involving employees at two local restaurants carry a low risk of exposure.

“In both of the situations, we think the risk of exposure is low, but we also feel that we need to empower people to make the best decisions for themselves just as with COVID,” Morrow said during a teleconference with reporters. “And in this situation, low risk of exposure, it’s a vaccine-preventable disease. We encourage people to get vaccinated.”

The Roanoke Health Department is offering vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis Friday morning from 8:30 to 11:30, and Friday afternoon from 1 to 4.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.