HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast among a great lineup performing this weekend at the Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival in Axton, Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -“Wishing Well” is one of the newest songs by the North Carolina band, Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast.

“With these new songs, it feels like we finally really put all of the ingredients into this like, musical cake that we’re making and now it’s finally baking and it’s very delicious,” says vocalist Caitlin Krisko.

The “ingredients” include powerful vocals, and great songwriting by Krisko and front man Aaron Austin.

They wrote about 20 songs during the pandemic lockdown.

“And then just kind of picked out the best, the cream of the crop and those singles will be coming out this year,” says front man Aaron Austin.

You’ll get to hear some of them live.

Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast are performing Friday afternoon at the Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival.

Their style is described as “psychedelic soul rock.”

“I come from Detroit, so I think the soul aspect comes from my Motown influence, and then Aaron grew up in the south.And I think there’s that rock influence coming from his songwriting,” says Krisko.

“We’re definitely like delivering songs and hooks and lyrics that you’ll walk away with and they’ll still be in your head,” says Austin.

The pair say they love seeing the audience get lost in their music, a style they change up and make fresh for each performance.

As for this weekend’s Rooster Walk festival, Krisko says she’s excited to see the other bands taking the stage.

“For me, my favorite thing is going to music festivals, because we’re friends with so many of those bands and we rarely get to see these people, because we’re all touring and we’re all on different time frames of our touring circuit. So, when we got to festivals, we get to see so many people that we love,” says Krisko.

Showing that she’s not just a music artist, but also a music FAN.

“I get to see Grace Potter. I haven’t met her yet. I really hope I get the chance to at Rooster Walk,” says Krisko.

