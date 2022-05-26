Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast among a great lineup performing this weekend at the Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival in Axton, Virginia

The psychedelic soul rock band will take the stage Friday afternoon
Krisko and her writing partner Aaron Austin wrote 20 songs during the pandemic
Krisko and her writing partner Aaron Austin wrote 20 songs during the pandemic(Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -“Wishing Well” is one of the newest songs by the North Carolina band, Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast.

“With these new songs, it feels like we finally really put all of the ingredients into this like, musical cake that we’re making and now it’s finally baking and it’s very delicious,” says vocalist Caitlin Krisko.

The “ingredients” include powerful vocals, and great songwriting by Krisko and front man Aaron Austin.

They wrote about 20 songs during the pandemic lockdown.

“And then just kind of picked out the best, the cream of the crop and those singles will be coming out this year,” says front man Aaron Austin.

You’ll get to hear some of them live.

Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast are performing Friday afternoon at the Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival.

Their style is described as “psychedelic soul rock.”

“I come from Detroit, so I think the soul aspect comes from my Motown influence, and then Aaron grew up in the south.And I think there’s that rock influence coming from his songwriting,” says Krisko.

“We’re definitely like delivering songs and hooks and lyrics that you’ll walk away with and they’ll still be in your head,” says Austin.

The pair say they love seeing the audience get lost in their music, a style they change up and make fresh for each performance.

As for this weekend’s Rooster Walk festival, Krisko says she’s excited to see the other bands taking the stage.

“For me, my favorite thing is going to music festivals, because we’re friends with so many of those bands and we rarely get to see these people, because we’re all touring and we’re all on different time frames of our touring circuit. So, when we got to festivals, we get to see so many people that we love,” says Krisko.

Showing that she’s not just a music artist, but also a music FAN.

“I get to see Grace Potter. I haven’t met her yet. I really hope I get the chance to at Rooster Walk,” says Krisko.

For ticket information to this weekend’s Rooster Walk festival, click this link.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee at Mexican restaurant infected with hepatitis; vaccine offered to diners
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
We've issued a Weather Alert Day Thursday evening through Friday.
Pockets of heavy rain move in late Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 26, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 26, 2022
"Run For The Wall" Riders Return to Wytheville
"Run For The Wall" Riders Return to Wytheville
Pockets of heavy rain possible.
Thursday May 26, Morning FastCast
Ronald Edwards Jr
Deputies respond to suspect barricaded in Henry County home