Murder suspect testifies in alleged sex-related killing trial

Isimemen David Etute with his defense team in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg...
Isimemen David Etute with his defense team in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Thursday May 26 2022. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool) (MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool))
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Virginia Tech football player took the stand Thursday in his own defense, during his trial for the alleged sex-related killing of another man.

Isi Etute testified he matched with a person he thought was a woman named Angie on the dating app Tinder. He said after meeting with that person for a sexual encounter, his friends joked with him they didn’t know who the person was.

He then said on the stand that after talking with his friends, they wanted to find out who “Angie” was.

Etute testified that on May 31, 2021, he went into the apartment and felt the person, identified as victim Jerry Smith, and said something didn’t feel right. That’s when he said he pulled back a hoodie and realized Smith was a man.            

Etute said he was in shock, and testified he thought Smith tried to reach for a gun at the time. On the stand, Etute said he feared for his life, so he started to hit Smith, who died of blunt force injuries to the head.

Etute testified he left the apartment believing Smith was still alive.

Thursday was day two of Etute’s trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Etute pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.

