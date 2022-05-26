Hometown Local
Percentage of positive COVID tests up slightly in Virginia

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,774,185 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 26, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,565 from the 1,770,620 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than Wednesday’s 3,448 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 13,802,482 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 17.4% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 17.2% reported Wednesday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,917,191 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 82.2% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.6% fully vaccinated. 93.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.6% are fully vaccinated.

524 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 519 Wednesday. 109,775 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, there have been 20,370 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 20,358 reported Wednesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

