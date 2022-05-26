Hometown Local
Rabid fox found in Galax

Red fox
Red fox(Mount Rogers/Galax Health Districts)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Health officials are urging people in the Galax area to watch for signs of rabies in their pets after a rabid fox was found.

The live red fox was found May 24 on the porch of a home in the 100 block of Pine Knoll Drive in Galax, according to the Mount Rogers Health District, which says the fox has tested positive for rabies. The person who called it in reported hearing a possible animal fight shortly before seeing the fox.

Health officials say the fox had likely been active in the area for several days, and residents should be alert to possible exposed animals that could become rabid over the next few months.

Anyone who has been in contact with a red fox in recent days in that area, or whose pets have, is urged to call the Galax City Health District at 276-236-6127, or contact Galax Police.

The health district says rabies is always fatal once symptoms appear, and it’s important that rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Click here to read more about rabies.

