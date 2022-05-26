“Run for the Wall” riders return to Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time since 2019, the “Run for the Wall” riders returned to Wytheville.

“I just feel so welcome here, this community is excellent,” said James Gregory, the founder of “Run for the Wall.”

Gregroy, Marine Corps veteran, founded the ride in 1989 and it has grown tremendously over its three decades.

“It’s morphed into more than just being a run about our POWMIA’s, it’s about all veterans. A big part of our heart now is for the 22, the 22 veterans who commit suicide.”

The Wytheville stop is a special one for the riders and former town Mayor Trent Crewe. Crewe has participated in the ride for 21-years and was happy to welcome them to his home again.

“The street was lined all the way in, it’ll be lined tomorrow when they leave. There will be a bunch of people here and people just stop and say thank you, and if you don’t know what to say to one of these guys or gals just say thank you and welcome home, the whole conversation will flow from there.”

For Crewe, the annual ride is even more special because he has been able to share it with his son since it started coming through Wytheville in 2000.

“Today he went from being the eight-year-old kid on the back of my bike to being of one of Virginia State Police motorcycle troopers who escorted us in and will take them all the way to Arlington on Friday.”

A special moment, that has come full-circle.

“Just being a kid and get to see the motorcycles, the American Flag, chanting USA and all that, and then growing up to an adult where you get a little bit more understanding to it and just the family of aspect of it. For this community, this is the ultimate thing for them all year,” said Tyler Crewe, a Virginia State Police trooper.

The Wytheville community will hold a send-off parade Thursday morning for the riders as they make their way to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C. and then the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Illinois.

For more information, you can find the “Run for the Wall” website here. To follow along the rides and different routes, head to the organizations Facebook here.

