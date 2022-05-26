Hometown Local
Run for the Wall visits National D-Day Memorial

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A group that promotes veteran healing and bringing awareness to those unaccounted for in war stopped in Bedford Thursday.

Run for the Wall made a stop Wednesday in Wytheville.

The group went by the National D-Day Memorial Thursday as they continued along their route toward Arlington.

There, they took in the sights of the memorial and also held a wreath-laying ceremony.

“Our main objective is to bring awareness to people that don’t understand that there’s still over 81,000 that are unaccounted for in all the wars,” said Bob Nelson, Southern Route coordinator.

They’re stopping in Lynchburg Thursday night before they continue on their journey Friday.

