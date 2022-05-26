Sites set for Lynchburg summer meal program for children

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which is federally-funded and state-administered.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children, according to the school district, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability or age, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

Boys & Girls Club – 101 Madison Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504... June 6–August 5 (Monday–Friday) Lunch: noon – 12:30 p.m. Snack: 3:00–3:45pm

College Hill Community Center – 811 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501... June 6–August 5 (Monday–Friday) Lunch: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Snack: 3:00–4:00 p.m.

Daniels Hill Community Center – 317 Norwood Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504... June 6–August 5 (Monday–Friday) Lunch: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Snack: 3:00–4:00 p.m.

Diamond Hill Community Center – 1005 17th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504... June 6–August 5 (Monday–Friday) Lunch: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Snack: 3:00–4:00 p.m.

E. C. Glass High School – 2111 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501... June 14–July 15 (Tuesday–Friday) Breakfast: 8:15–9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Fairview Community Center – 3621 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501... June 6–July 8 (Monday–Friday) Lunch: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Snack: 3:00–4:00 p.m.

Heritage Elementary School – 501 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502... June 7–July 15 (Tuesday–Friday) Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m. Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.

Hutcherson Early Learning Center – 2401 High Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501... June 7–24 (Tuesday–Friday) Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00–11:30 a.m.

Jefferson Park Community Center – 405 York Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501... June 6–August 5 (Monday–Friday) Lunch: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Snack: 3:00–4:00 p.m.

Linkhorne Elementary School – 2501 Linkhorne Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24503... June 7–July 15 (Tuesday–Friday) Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m. Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.

Linkhorne Middle School – 2525 Linkhorne Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24503... June 7–July 15 (Tuesday–Friday) Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m. Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.

Lynchburg Public Library – 2315 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501... June 6–August 5 (Monday/Wednesday/Friday) Lunch: noon–1:00 p.m.

Robert S. Payne Elementary School – 1201 Floyd Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501... June 7–July 15 (Tuesday–Friday) Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Sandusky Elementary School – 15828 Apache Lane, Lynchburg, VA 24502... June 6–August 5 (Monday–Friday) Breakfast: 8:30–9:00 a.m. Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.

Sheffield Elementary School – 115 Kenwood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502... June 6–JULY 15(Monday–Friday) Breakfast: 8:00–8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

The Listening at Randolph College – 2500 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24503... June 13–July 22 (Monday–Friday) Breakfast: 8:30–9:00 a.m. Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.

The Miller Home of Lynchburg – 2134 Westerly Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501.... June 6–August 5(Monday–Friday) Breakfast: 9:00–9:30 a.m. Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.

The Miller Park Pool – 2100 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501... May 30–September 4 (Sunday–Saturday) Lunch: 1:00–3:00 p.m. Snack: 4:00–5:00 p.m.

T. C. Miller Elementary School – 600 Mansfield Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501... May 31–June 24 (Monday–Friday) Breakfast: 9:30–10:00 a.m. Lunch: noon–12:30 p.m.

Yoder Community Center – 109 Jackson Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504... June 6–August 5 (Monday–Friday) Lunch: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Snack: 3:00–4:00 p.m.

If there are questions or concerns, call the LCS Department of School Nutrition at (434) 515-5060.

