14-year-old hit with stray bullet in South Boston drive-by shooting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A drive-by shooting at a South Boston apartment complex led to a 14-year-old being hit Thursday evening.

According to the South Boston Police Department, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the Willow Oaks Apartments (300 Poplar Creek Street) for a report of shots fired.

A number of cartridge casings were found in the road, and witnesses said a male in a four-door vehicle drove up to the apartments before beginning to shoot back and forth with another male standing in the complex.

Multiple rounds were fired at each person, with one bullet hitting the Miller Homes Apartment Complex and another hitting the 14-year-old and leaving a non-critical grazing wound.

Police found the suspect vehicle at Westside Trailer Park with bullet holes.

ShyQuan Isiah Jacobs, 22 of South Boston, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding of the 14-year-old, discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, and recklessly handling a firearm to endanger life, limb, or property. He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on no bond.

Charges are pending on the second gunman who is still at large.

Contact 434-575-7203 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.