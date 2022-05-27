Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

14-year-old hit with stray bullet in South Boston drive-by shooting

Courtesy: Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Courtesy: Blue Ridge Regional Jail(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A drive-by shooting at a South Boston apartment complex led to a 14-year-old being hit Thursday evening.

According to the South Boston Police Department, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the Willow Oaks Apartments (300 Poplar Creek Street) for a report of shots fired.

A number of cartridge casings were found in the road, and witnesses said a male in a four-door vehicle drove up to the apartments before beginning to shoot back and forth with another male standing in the complex.

Multiple rounds were fired at each person, with one bullet hitting the Miller Homes Apartment Complex and another hitting the 14-year-old and leaving a non-critical grazing wound.

Police found the suspect vehicle at Westside Trailer Park with bullet holes.

ShyQuan Isiah Jacobs, 22 of South Boston, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding of the 14-year-old, discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, and recklessly handling a firearm to endanger life, limb, or property. He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on no bond.

Charges are pending on the second gunman who is still at large.

Contact 434-575-7203 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong storms are still possible this afternoon.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Scattered strong storms possible again throughout the evening
monkeypox
First presumed Monkeypox case found in Virginia
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Ronald Edwards, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested after barricading himself in attic

Latest News

The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Some storms this evening can become severe.
May 27: Forecast Update
File Graphic
Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission
Richmond police continue to investigate after a woman was found murdered in a cemetery in...
Police continue to investigate after woman found shot to death in cemetery