23rd “Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids” continues long-time tradition of supporting Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Delta Dental continued its long-time tradition of supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia at the 23rd annual “Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids.”

The event kicked off at the Roanoke Country Club Thursday afternoon where professional and amateur golfers hit the links chasing a $10,000 prize for the pros.

But the event is for a much bigger cause, supporting the more than a thousand kids who are a part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia each year. The money that the event raises, helps the organizations operations year-round.

”It’s critically important right now because we’re getting ready to go into our summer camps, and it offers our kids a safe place to be during the summer, where they’re getting opportunities to participate in sports, swimming, have healthy meals and still work through a little bit of that academic need,” said Michelle Davis, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

Delta Dental presented the organization with a $50,000 check and Davis said as the numbers came in, she believed this is their best year ever. The check presentation was followed by two of the club kids teeing off to start.

In the event’s more than two decade history, it has raised more than a million dollars for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

