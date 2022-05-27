Hometown Local
Bedford County neighborhoods damaged in severe weather; shelter set up

Forest/Bedford County Storm Damage-Virginia Memorial Park(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOODE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter has been set up for residents displaced because of damage from severe weather Friday morning in Bedford County.

County officials say about 7:30 a.m. during a tornado warning issued for the area, several residential neighborhoods sustained “catastrophic structural damage” in the Crockett Road area of Goode in Bedford County.

There is one report of a minor injury, according to the county.

First responders are conducting search and rescue operations to make sure every home is searched.

The temporary shelter has been set up at the Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Goode Station (9261 Forest Road). Any displaced residents in need of help getting to the shelter are asked to call 540-586-7665.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. Bethany Church Circle is closed.

