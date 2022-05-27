Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Closing arguments expected in alleged sex-related Blacksburg killing

Isimemen David Etuteon the witness stand in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg...
Isimemen David Etuteon the witness stand in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Thursday May 26 2022. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool) (MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool))
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Closing arguments are set to take place Friday in Montgomery County Circuit Court in day three of the murder trial of Isi Etute.

Etute pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for the blunt force trauma death in 2021 of Jerry Smith. The two had matched on the dating app Tinder, with Smith allegedly pretending to be a woman named Angie, leading to a sexual encounter between the men. When Etute discovered Smith was a man, he testified, he hit Smith.

In day three of the trial, the defense rested and attorneys went over jury instructions.

Before that, the defense called Etute’s brother, Ehis Etute, as a witness, but prosecutors made a motion to exclude his testimony, saying Ehis Etute’s name wasn’t on an agreed-upon list of potential witnesses. The defense ended up withdrawing Etute’s brother as a witness.

The defense then called Jordan Brunson, who went to Smith’s apartment the day of the killing with Etute and another friend, Jalen. Brunson testified he never went into the apartment, but instead stayed in the hallway. In court, he spoke about Etute’s demeanor before and after the incident.

The jury will get the case for deliberations once closing arguments are over.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

monkeypox
First presumed Monkeypox case found in Virginia
Strong storms are still possible this afternoon.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: More severe weather possible this afternoon
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Ronald Edwards, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested after barricading himself in attic

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
Jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial
Had rotation move through the Norwood neighborhood of Bedford county around 7:25AM which cause...
Friday, May 27 Midday FastCast
Forest/Bedford County Storm Damage-Virginia Memorial Park
WATCH: Bedford County neighborhoods damaged in severe weather; shelter set up
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 27, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 27, 2022