Fire out at RCATT building after faulty electrical outlet

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews were on scene for around two hours and thirty minutes Friday afternoon at the RCATT (Regional Center for Advanced Technology & Training) building along Slayton Avenue for a structure fire.

According to the Danville Fire Department, a report of the structure fire came in at around 2:02 p.m. and smoke was found leaving the roof line when crews arrived. The fire was smoldering in fiber board between the outside metal of the building’s exterior and interior block wall.

Facility personnel were evacuated and crews went to access the area by removing the roof flashing and portions of the exterior metal covering the walls. The Fire Marshal arrived and determined the cause to be a faulty exterior electrical outlet.

No injuries were reported and slight damage to the building was sustained.

The DLSC responded to assist with firefighter rehab.

