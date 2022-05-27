Hometown Local
Gunfire leads to crash in Lynchburg

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a car and driver seen leaving the area of a shooting Thursday afternoon.

At 3:50 p.m. May 26, 2022, officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 2100 block of Old Forest Road.

Officers found two vehicles involved in a crash, both having been hit with gunfire. The occupants of the vehicles were not hurt. A gold sedan, also involved, was seen being driven from the area after the shots were fired. Police are looking for that car and its driver.

Anyone who may have captured video of any of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can be entered online at p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

