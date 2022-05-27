Iron Tree Brewing celebrates its first birthday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg brewery is celebrating its first birthday this weekend.

Iron Tree Brewing is bringing out cake and balloons to help the brewery celebrate its opening one year ago.

The celebration May 27 will include cake, and May 28 will include donuts. The Cabo Fish Taco truck will be onsite both days.

The brewery is bringing in a cake from Mockingbird Cafe, baked with Iron Pipe’s porter, and donuts from Route 8 donut shop to help support local business.

“The community support has been great, the town support has been great,” Co-owner and Head Brewer Seth Locklear said. “We’re just really blessed to be here. We’re excited to support everyone around here while they’re supporting us,”

The brewery says it plans to keep bringing out new beers and is thankful for the community support that’s helped make the brewery a success in its first year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.