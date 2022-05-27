Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Iron Tree Brewing celebrates its first birthday

Iron Tree Brewing Company, celebrating its first birthday in Christiansburg
Iron Tree Brewing Company, celebrating its first birthday in Christiansburg(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg brewery is celebrating its first birthday this weekend.

Iron Tree Brewing is bringing out cake and balloons to help the brewery celebrate its opening one year ago.

The celebration May 27 will include cake, and May 28 will include donuts. The Cabo Fish Taco truck will be onsite both days.

The brewery is bringing in a cake from Mockingbird Cafe, baked with Iron Pipe’s porter, and donuts from Route 8 donut shop to help support local business.

“The community support has been great, the town support has been great,” Co-owner and Head Brewer Seth Locklear said. “We’re just really blessed to be here. We’re excited to support everyone around here while they’re supporting us,”

The brewery says it plans to keep bringing out new beers and is thankful for the community support that’s helped make the brewery a success in its first year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong storms are still possible this afternoon.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Scattered strong storms possible again throughout the evening
monkeypox
First presumed Monkeypox case found in Virginia
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Bedford Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Three structures destroyed in Bedford County storm
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

'Top Gun: Maverick' Cinaminute Movies
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the Grandin Theatre
First Responders And Bedford Co. Storm Damage
First Responders And Bedford Co. Storm Damage
A Look At Future Salem Civic Center Events
A Look At Future Salem Civic Center Events
'Top Gun: Maverick' Cinaminute Movies
'Top Gun: Maverick' Cinaminute Movies