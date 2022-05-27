Hometown Local
Man sentenced to prison for 2020 Roanoke murder

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been sentenced after being found guilty in the case of a September 2020 murder.

Ahmad H. Mubdi, 53, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for First-Degree Murder for the killing of Derrick Bostick. He was also sentenced to five years each for Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Bostick died after being shot in the 700 block of Bridge Street SW.

John McNeil with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said the sentence is appropriate, as Mubdi has a violent criminal history and shot and killed a man for no good reason. He said this type of violence has no place in our community.

