Man sentenced to prison for 2020 Roanoke murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been sentenced after being found guilty in the case of a September 2020 murder.

Ahmad H. Mubdi, 53, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for First-Degree Murder for the killing of Derrick Bostick. He was also sentenced to five years each for Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Bostick died after being shot in the 700 block of Bridge Street SW.

John McNeil with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said the sentence is appropriate, as Mubdi has a violent criminal history and shot and killed a man for no good reason. He said this type of violence has no place in our community.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.