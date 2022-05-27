Hometown Local
Missing/Endangered Alert issued for teenage girl

Lily Hubbard, missing from James City County
Lily Hubbard, missing from James City County(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the James City County Police Department as part of the search for a 15-year-old girl.

Police are looking for Lily Wrae Hubbard, who is white, 5′2″ and 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair (often worn down). She was last reported seen May 24 at 5:34 a.m. at her grandmother’s home on Arlington Island Road in James City County. She may be wearing tan/gray shoes, a black t-shirt and hoodie. She has a wine-colored birthmark on her right cheek, according to police.

Police say she is believed to be in the Richmond area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call James City County Police dispatch at 757-566-0112.

