Pennsylvania man dies on Crabtree Falls trail

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that a man died along the Crabtree Falls trail on Saturday, May 22. This was in the 11000 block of Crabtree Falls Highway in Montebello.

Deputies say Leonard Zimmerman, 22, of Shippensburg, PA was pronounced dead at the scene after a witness reported seeing him tumble down the falls.

No foul play is suspected, according to the agency.

The case is under investigation by the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

