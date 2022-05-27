Radford celebrates career of Mr. Green

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - After 37 years working at McHarg Elementary School in Radford, Josh Green is calling it quits.

“We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together,” he said. “I mean, we have just been one big family.”

Green has been a staple to the Radford City Schools community. But at the age of 66, he’s ready to retire. It’s a bittersweet moment for Green and his students.

“He’s happy, because he’s graduating and he’s really sad still that he’s graduating and I still want him to stay,” McHarg Elementary second grader Khloe Woodis said.

“I get to interact with the kids,” Green said. “I get to talk with them every day, laugh with them. Just hear their stories.”

Every year, the Radford High School graduating seniors take a lap around the elementary school. But this year, Mr. Green led the way. A full circle moment for the man who’s seen thousands of faces walk those very halls.

“It was humbling and also very touching, because I knew them when they were little,” Green said.

“I’ve met a lot of really wonderful educators and people over the years but there is certainly no one quite like Mr. Green,” McHarg Elementary School Principal Michelle Greene said.

Students, like Woodis, say his presence will be missed next school year.

“He makes me happy,” she said. “He makes everybody else happy. And he just shows everybody if there’s a bully you just need to be kind.”

She says Mr. Green has an infectious personality, one that makes everyone feel welcome.

“It just opens the world,” she said.

For Green, the May 27 celebration served as a farewell to a job well done for 37 years.

“I’m not a perfect person,” Green said. “But I feel like I’ve done the right thing and people respect it.”

