Several roads closed in Roanoke County following storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday evening’s storm closed several roads in Roanoke County and brought down trees as well as power lines. County officials also reported rising water in several areas.

These roads were closed as of 7 p.m. Friday:

-6400 block of Bradshaw Rd

-Carlos Dr

-Bandy Rd at Goodman Rd

-5400 block of Palm Valley Rd

-2900 block of Harborwood Rd

-Verndale Dr at Orlando Ave

The Police Department would like to remind people of the dangers of driving through high water or driving around downed power lines.

The list of road closures and pictures will be posted to the Roanoke County Police Department’s Facebook page. Check back there for updates on additional closures and openings.

