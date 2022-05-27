VDOT hosts public hearing on Route 220 project in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation welcomed in Botetourt County residents for a public hearing Thursday evening. VDOT wanted to show residents the design for the future of the Route 220, International Parkway and Ashley Way intersection.

The project focuses on creating a restricted crossing u-turn or “RCUT” intersection. Instead of driving across the middle of 220 to turn left, drivers on both sides will turn right and then have the ability to make a U-Turn. VDOT said the project focuses on improving traffic flow and safety for drivers.

“An RCUT design does eliminate what we consider conflict points, which is where drivers can possibly cross paths and collide at an intersection. We would reduce the number of conflicts at this particular intersection from 32 to 18,” said Jason Bond, a VDOT spokesperson.

The $4.5 million project has already been approved for funding through VDOT’s Smart Scale Application process. It is expected to begin in spring 2025.

“The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) invites the public to attend a design public hearing for a project to improve traffic flow and safety by converting the intersection at Route 220 and Route 839/Route 1126 (International Parkway/Ashley Way) in Botetourt County to a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT).

The hearing will be held on Thursday, May 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Botetourt County Administration Office located at 57 S Center Drive in Daleville. The hearing will be held in an “open-house” format, and VDOT representatives will be present to answer questions.

An RCUT is an innovative intersection that would eliminate left turns from Route 839 and Route 1126 onto Route 220 and eliminate through movements across Route 220. Motorists who currently turn left onto Route 220 or drive straight across would make right turns onto Route 220 and proceed to make a U-turn at a pair of new U-turn locations located approximately 650 feet north and south of the intersection.

The project also includes modifying an existing crossover about 0.2 mile south of the intersection and adding a Route 220 pedestrian crossing. For more information about the project, visit the website.”

