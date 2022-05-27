Virginia drivers encouraged to practice safe driving for Memorial Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia DMV, AAA Mid-Atlantic and law enforcement agencies across the state are calling on drivers to be safe as they travel for Memorial Day weekend.

AAA Mid-Atlantic expects close to a million people to be out on the roads in Virginia from Thursday through Memorial Day. It’s not quite pre-pandemic levels, but there will be more people on the roads than in 2021.

The “Click it or Ticket’ campaign will be out in full-force as drivers hit the roads for the holiday starting on Thursday. Drivers should expect to see an increased police presence enforcing the wearing of seatbelts.

“One of the ideas behind that is to just encourage people to get those seatbelts on. Virginia’s usage rate is about 81%, we’re below the national average of 89% so we really want to see that seatbelt usage boosted,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Seatbelts are just one part of road safety, the agencies are also calling on drivers to do their part in eliminating potential distractions while they are driving.

“Focus on the roadway, avoid those distractions including the phone, but recognizing there can be many many other distractions out there. It could be food, it could be drink, it could be passengers, it could be those onboard electronics, try to limit those as much as possible.”

AAA Mid-Atlantic said crash deaths in 2021 were the highest Virginia has seen in 14-years and it’s up to everyone to keep each other safe.

