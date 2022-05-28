Beale’s brews beer benefitting Ukraine

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford brewery is showing its support for Ukraine..

Beale’s tapped a Ukrainian Golden Ale called “Your Dictator is a b****”

The brewery is donating all proceeds of the beer’s sale on May 28, to Ukrainian relief efforts.

The beer is on draft at Beale’s until supplies last and can be shipped anywhere in Virginia.

“We absolutely believe in fighting for those who need to be fought for and participating and just doing what we can, even just from afar,” Beale’s Joanne Wilson said.

