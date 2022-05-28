Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Bedford Co. tornado from Friday morning confirmed

Bedford County Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Bedford County Storm Damage... 5.27.22(Forest Fire Department)
By WDBJ7 Weather Team
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that the damage in Eastern Bedford County Friday morning was caused by a tornado.

They will release the rating of the tornado after the survey is complete.

Check back with WDBJ7.com for updates and download the WDBJ7 Weather App for the latest conditions.

Anxious moments for people in path of Bedford Co. storm

Three structures destroyed in Bedford County storm

Emergency crews detail response to Bedford County storm damage

AEP and VDOT crews clean up after Bedford storm

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isimemen David Etute, left, listens to his defense team in Montgomery County Circuit Court in...
Jury: Suspect not guilty in alleged sex-related Blacksburg killing
Bedford Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Three structures destroyed in Bedford County storm
File Graphic
Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission
We'll see more sunshine for the holiday weekend.
Showers and storms diminish overnight; lots of sun for the weekend
monkeypox
First presumed Monkeypox case found in Virginia

Latest News

Anxiety Amongst Those Within Storms
Residents of Bedford Co. experienced frightening moments Friday morning as severe weather...
Anxious moments for people in path of Bedford Co. storm
Several roads closed in Roanoke County following storm
First Responders And Bedford Co. Storm Damage
First Responders And Bedford Co. Storm Damage