Dry and warm conditions return for the weekend

Clouds decrease through the morning

Dry and seasonable conditions expected today

Temperatures climb through the holiday weekend

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

This morning we have quite a bit of cloud coverage and a few stray showers possible in the Highlands. High pressure will build in today bringing dry and warm temperatures back to the region.

Mostly sunny and seasonable today. (WDBJ Weather)

Conditions don’t change much through the weekend. On Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will continue to climb on Monday with high across the region in the 80s. Doing anything outdoors? Don’t forget to stay hydrated and wear the SPF.

Temperatures warm through the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

Throughout much of next week we hold onto above average temperatures and dry conditions thanks to high pressure. Our next best chance of rain comes in late Thursday into Friday.

10 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

