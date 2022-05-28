Person rescued from car submerged in water Friday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS say they were able to rescue a person from a car that was submerged at 13th Street NE and Baldwin Avenue NE Friday night.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Swift Water Rescue Team was deployed at the scene.

The department is reminding everyone to “turn around, don’t drown,” in reference to not trying to drive vehicles through flooded streets.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.