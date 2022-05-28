Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Person rescued from car submerged in water Friday night in Roanoke

Courtesy: Roanoke Fire-EMS
Courtesy: Roanoke Fire-EMS(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS say they were able to rescue a person from a car that was submerged at 13th Street NE and Baldwin Avenue NE Friday night.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Swift Water Rescue Team was deployed at the scene.

The department is reminding everyone to “turn around, don’t drown,” in reference to not trying to drive vehicles through flooded streets.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We'll see more sunshine for the holiday weekend.
Showers and storms diminish overnight; lots of sun for the weekend
monkeypox
First presumed Monkeypox case found in Virginia
Bedford Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Three structures destroyed in Bedford County storm
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Isimemen David Etute, left, listens to his defense team in Montgomery County Circuit Court in...
Jury: Suspect not guilty in alleged sex-related Blacksburg killing

Latest News

Crews Work To Clean Up Power Lines And Debris
Crews Work To Clean Up Power Lines And Debris
Richmond police continue to investigate after a woman was found murdered in a cemetery in...
Police continue to investigate after woman found shot to death in cemetery
Residents of Bedford Co. experienced frightening moments Friday morning as severe weather...
Anxious moments for people in path of Bedford Co. storm
Several roads closed in Roanoke County following storm