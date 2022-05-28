The Roanoker closing Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 81 years, the Star City staple will officially shut its doors on Sunday, May 29.

The Roanoker’s owner delivered the following statement to WDBJ7 earlier this month after the initial announcement:

Our hearts are heavy as we make this difficult announcement. After 81 years serving the valley, The Roanoker will close the end of May or first of June.

We tried to sell the business to someone who would keep the Roanoker food and customer service the way the Warren family and we have strived to maintain.

To our very faithful and loyal customers, we will miss you and hate to disappoint you and take away “your” place to eat and socialize. This decision was not based on my Retirement alone, but other factors brought us to this point. We can no longer struggle with all the issues of running a business.

We are thankful to all our loyal customers and staff who have made The Roanoker successful for 81 years. All of you have been a blessing to us.

Butch Craft

Owner

The restaurant’s employees, customers and the Roanoke community were all thanked by Craft for their support over the years in a later story with WDBJ7.

The Roanoker opened in 1941, and set up in three locations downtown and another at Towers Shopping Center before its current location 40 years ago.

