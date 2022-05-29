Arrest made after house fire, homeowner hurt

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County police say an arrest has been made after a fire and assault.

Officers say on Saturday afternoon at approximately 1:43 p.m. the emergency communications center received a 911 call about a house fire where the homeowner had been assaulted in the 4000 block of Brookridge Road.

When county police along with fire and rescue arrived, the house was on fire, and a victim was in the front yard. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and as of Saturday night was in critical condition.

Police say a suspect and a suspect vehicle were identified quickly and that information was shared with law enforcement in our area.

About 45 minutes after the initial 911 call, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they had received a call about the suspect’s vehicle being involved in a crash in the Boones Mill area.

The suspect, now identified as 25-year-old Caleb Firebaugh, ran from the crash but was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff’s office and the Virginia State Police.

Firebaugh was arrested and is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and is being held without bond at the Roanoke County/Salem Jail.

Detectives from the Roanoke County Police Department and investigators from the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating this incident. If anyone has information about this crime they are asked to call the Roanoke County Police at (540) 562- 3265.

