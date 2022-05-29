Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Family of former VT football player found not guilty in Blacksburg murder case releases statement

(MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, M)
By WDBJ7
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The family of Isi Etute, found not guilty Friday in the murder case of Jerry Smith in Blacksburg, has released a statement to WDBJ7 following the trial’s conclusion.

The full comments can be read below:

We are relieved and thankful that God has helped guide us through this extremely hard and punishing journey. It will take time to decompress and feel relief from this gut-wrenching, frightening experience in life. It has made us stronger and strengthened our faith. We will continue to include the Smith family in our prayers. Isi is extremely grateful for the jury’s hard work, deliberation, and verdict. Isi is now focused on picking up where he left off in his pursuit of a college degree and love for the game of football. Isi says this process gives him trust and faith again in life. He further says it has only helped him become much smarter, wiser, and stronger, with a new outlook on life in his journey moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission
Courtesy: Roanoke Fire-EMS
Person rescued from car submerged in water in Roanoke
Bedford County Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Bedford Co. tornado from Friday morning confirmed as EF2, gusts up to 135 mph
When county police along with fire and rescue arrived, the house was on fire, and a victim was...
Arrest made after house fire; homeowner hurt
Warning issued for rising water levels next week

Latest News

Flags were ordered to half staff.
Youngkin issues flag order for Memorial Day
Birthdays and anniversaries for May 29, 2022
Birthdays and anniversaries for May 29, 2022
Sunday Morning Update
Bedford Brewery Supports Ukraine
Bedford Brewery Supports Ukraine