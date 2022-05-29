Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

No. 3 Virginia Tech softball season ends with 12-0 loss to No. 14 Florida

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokie softball team will look back on a special run, regardless of their 12-0 loss in five innings Sunday to the Florida Gators.

The loss in the NCAA Super Regionals does not go without complete-game shutouts, robbed home runs and the first-ever regionals hosted at home for the Hokies.

Keely Rochard, just one of many Virginia Tech players to provide moments in these playoffs and throughout the regular season, ends her stellar year at 26-4.

Close to 2,000 was the announced attendance at Tech Softball Park Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission
When county police along with fire and rescue arrived, the house was on fire, and a victim was...
Arrest made after house fire; homeowner hurt
Warning issued for rising water levels next week
Courtesy: Roanoke Fire-EMS
Person rescued from car submerged in water in Roanoke
Bedford County Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Bedford Co. tornado from Friday morning confirmed as EF2, gusts up to 135 mph

Latest News

Chris Long and students
Chris Long donates thousands of books to CCS through his new nonprofit
Hokies Prepare for Super Regional
Hokies Prepare for Super Regional
Floyd County Student Wins Don Holliday Scholarship
Floyd County Student Wins Don Holliday Scholarship
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Primed for Success
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Primed for Success