No. 3 Virginia Tech softball season ends with 12-0 loss to No. 14 Florida

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokie softball team will look back on a special run, regardless of their 12-0 loss in five innings Sunday to the Florida Gators.

The loss in the NCAA Super Regionals does not go without complete-game shutouts, robbed home runs and the first-ever regionals hosted at home for the Hokies.

Keely Rochard, just one of many Virginia Tech players to provide moments in these playoffs and throughout the regular season, ends her stellar year at 26-4.

Close to 2,000 was the announced attendance at Tech Softball Park Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.