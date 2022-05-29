Three shot at Halifax Co. party early Sunday morning

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were found shot after a party along Golden Leaf Road in the northern area of Halifax County early Sunday morning.

According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s 911 dispatch center received a report at around 1:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at the property. Crews responding determined a large party with around 200 people took place before it wound down and shots were fired by multiple people.

Two males were shot, one hit in the foot and the other in the hand. A female was also shot in the hip. All injuries were non-critical.

A motive for the shootings has not been determined.

Virginia State Police, Halifax County Rescue and North Halifax Fire all assisted with the response.

Contact 434-476-3339 or 434-476-8445 with information.

