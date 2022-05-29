Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Walk for Appalachia’s Future remembers lost lives in Giles Co.

Walk for Appalachia's Future made its way through Giles County on May 29.
Walk for Appalachia's Future made its way through Giles County on May 29.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Walk for Appalachia’s Future met with Giles County community members on May 29, to remember loved ones who fought against the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

“My dad he fought fought in the Korean War, to protect his rights and then here at home, he felt like his rights were being taken away from him,” Donald Jones said.

The Walk for Appalachia’s Future marched through Giles County before gathering at Newport-Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.

“We thank you for the memory of those who have fought the good fight,” Pastor Morris Fleischer said.

Jones’ dad, George Jones, was one of the people remembered during the service.

He was born and raised in Newport, Va. His son says part of his land fell victim to the MVP.

“The Thoughts of dad,” George Jones said. “The fight that he fought, and we were by side, it’s really hard for me to see his  farmland be destroyed like it is.”

The service was a way to bring together the Giles County community and those putting in the miles in hopes of stopping the pipeline.

“The Walk for Appalachia’s future, is a group that decided to take this moment, to remind people that this fight is ongoing, that there’s a better future, that there’s still so much that we can protect, particularly if we walk together,” Volunteer with Preserving Giles Russell Chisholm said.

He says the walkers give a voice to people in small towns.

“I think a lot of times people in rural spaces feel forgotten about, with these big issues around climate change,” Chisholm said.

He says his community feels the effects of the MVP project first hand.

“We can, we can see when people are flooded out of their homes, or their crop yields are lower, or they’re dealing with drought, and all of that, I think a lot of times people just feel like they’re left out of that conversation,” Chisholm said.

Even after eight years of fighting, Chisholm says he’s not done yet.

“We have a future we have a better future and I think when people are willing to walk together towards that future, we all benefit,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission
When county police along with fire and rescue arrived, the house was on fire, and a victim was...
Arrest made after house fire; homeowner hurt
Warning issued for rising water levels next week
Courtesy: Roanoke Fire-EMS
Person rescued from car submerged in water in Roanoke
Bedford County Storm Damage... 5.27.22
Bedford Co. tornado from Friday morning confirmed as EF2, gusts up to 135 mph

Latest News

The Roanoker Restaurant is closing its doors after 81 years of business
The Roanoker Restaurant closes its doors after 81 years
WDBJ7 photo
No. 3 Virginia Tech softball season ends with 12-0 loss to No. 14 Florida
Temperatures will reach the low 90s throughout the first part of the week.
Hot temperatures 90s WDBJ7
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Three shot at Halifax Co. party early Sunday morning