Warm and dry conditions continue

Sunny, dry, and warm again today

90s return this week

Showers and storms possible on Thursday

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Dry and warm conditions continue today. We have a few locations seeing some patchy dense fog, but that will lift and we will see plenty of sun again today. Highs will once again climb into the 70s and 80s with temperatures continuing to climb this week.

Sunny and warm today. (WDBJ Weather)

Continuing with dry conditions as an upper level ridge remains present across the Mid-Atlantic. This will continue to supply mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. On Memorial Day (Monday) highs will push into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Doing anything outdoors? Don’t forget to stay hydrated and wear the SPF.

We stay dry and warm for Memorial Day. (WDBJ Weather)

Our weather pattern won’t change too much for most of that extended forecast. We remain dry and toasty. Our next best chance for some of us to see rain will be on Thursday as a cold front heads our way.

10 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

