Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17.(ICE.gov)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Wednesday that 70 missing children were recovered following a three-week long operation in Texas.

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17. The children included victims of sex trafficking, physical abuse, and sexual abuse, officials said.

Majority of the children were found in west Texas, but some were found in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas as well as the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Numerous agencies assisted in the operation, led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso. The agencies are providing victim services and counseling to the recovered children and their families.

ICE encourages anyone with information to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off McAfee Knob
Caleb Firebaugh mugshot
Arrest made after house fire; homeowner hurt
Warning issued for rising water levels
Family of former VT football player found not guilty in Blacksburg murder case releases statement
Man found shot to death at 13th and Baldwin in Roanoke
Man found shot to death in Roanoke

Latest News

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL...
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
Taps Across America at Natural Bridge State Park
Many gather for Taps Across America at Natural Bridge State Park
A shooting that injured six children occurred in Chattanooga, Tennessee, over the weekend.
Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children
Buchanan Memorial Day Service
Buchanan community gathers for 75th Memorial Day Service