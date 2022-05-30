Addiction resources for first responders and veterans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Every day, America’s first responders and veterans face situations that subject them to physical, emotional and mental stress unlike anyone else. With such stressful demands, these frontline heroes experience some of the country’s highest rates of substance abuse, depression and suicide. Now, there is someone to be there for those who are always there for us.

UpHealth’s Transformations Treatment Center’s program, Help For Our Heroes, is a program led by first responders for first responders. It was designed to help first responders overcome the underlying issues that lead to addiction and teach them coping skills that are specific to these professions and chemical dependency. So far, this program has successfully treated hundreds of first responders nationwide, helping our heroes graduate to a healthy, sober life.

Help For Our Heroes serves first responders and veterans from all over the country, no matter where you reside. For more information visit https://helpforourheroes.com/

