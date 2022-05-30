Bedford Boys remembered in Memorial Day ceremony

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Boys were honored with a ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery Monday afternoon.

A number of those men were killed during the D-Day invasion in 1944.

Speakers took turns reading about them and their lives.

“The Bedford Boys were true patriots in every sense of the word. They were men of character, they were men of courage, they were men of honor,” said Larry Horne, Bedford International Alliance president.

A flyover was also done in their honor.

