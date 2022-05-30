Hometown Local
Bedford Boys remembered in Memorial Day ceremony

Flowers at the Memorial Day ceremony for the Bedford Boys.
Flowers at the Memorial Day ceremony for the Bedford Boys.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Boys were honored with a ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery Monday afternoon.

A number of those men were killed during the D-Day invasion in 1944.

Speakers took turns reading about them and their lives.

“The Bedford Boys were true patriots in every sense of the word. They were men of character, they were men of courage, they were men of honor,” said Larry Horne, Bedford International Alliance president.

A flyover was also done in their honor.

