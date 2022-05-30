Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Blacksburg selected as site for NCAA College World Series Regional

Twitter/@NCAABaseball
Twitter/@NCAABaseball(Twitter/@NCAABaseball)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The bats will continue in Blacksburg.

On Sunday, the NCAA announced that English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park will host regional games of the NCAA College World Series.

“Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 3 to Monday, June 6 (if necessary).”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off of McAfee Knob
Warning issued for rising water levels next week
When county police along with fire and rescue arrived, the house was on fire, and a victim was...
Arrest made after house fire; homeowner hurt
Courtesy: Roanoke Fire-EMS
Person rescued from car submerged in water in Roanoke

Latest News

WDBJ7 photo
No. 3 Virginia Tech softball season ends with 12-0 loss to No. 14 Florida
Chris Long and students
Chris Long donates thousands of books to CCS through his new nonprofit
Hokies Prepare for Super Regional
Hokies Prepare for Super Regional
Floyd County Student Wins Don Holliday Scholarship
Floyd County Student Wins Don Holliday Scholarship