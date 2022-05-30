Blacksburg selected as site for NCAA College World Series Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The bats will continue in Blacksburg.

On Sunday, the NCAA announced that English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park will host regional games of the NCAA College World Series.

“Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 3 to Monday, June 6 (if necessary).”

