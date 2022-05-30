Hometown Local
Buchanan community gathers for 75th Memorial Day Service

Buchanan Memorial Day Service
Buchanan Memorial Day Service(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - In Buchanan, the sound of bagpipes and singing could be heard as many gathered for the 75th Memorial Day Service Monday morning.

“Memorial Day is the most expensive of any of the holidays that we get to celebrate because people may think Christmas, they may think all these other things of gift giving, but there’s no price that we can put on a human life,” said Daniel Garrett, American Legion Post 93 Commander.

Community members and veterans came together to pay their respects.

“Brave young men and woman have both perished on the battlefield and so, if we are proud of the freedoms that we hold then it is important for us to honor those,” said Daniel Garrett, American Legion Post 93 Commander.

“It means a lot to me. I really don’t know how to say exactly how I feel,” said Louis Silcox, veteran.

Five hundred veterans are buried here at Fairview Cemetery.

“It should mean a whole lot to a lot of veterans and people that are here because of them. They laid down their life, a lot of them did,” said Hubert Cassell, veteran.

During the 75th Memorial Day service, there were songs and speeches.

“Some of the people here actually do know some of the people that we are honoring this very day. In fact a friend of mine got killed in 2003,” said Daniel Garrett, American Legion Post 93 Commander.

Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice not just this day, but every day.

“You sacrificed everything, the least I could do is take a few hours out of one day in a year to say thank you,” said Daniel Garrett, American Legion Post 93 Commander.

